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All Photos/living/floors : marble/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Marble Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.