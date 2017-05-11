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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/lighting : recessed

Living Room Linoleum Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
The interior is awash in Mondrian-like color blocking.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.