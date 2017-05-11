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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/furniture : sectional

Living Room Linoleum Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.