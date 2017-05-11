Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Linoleum Floors Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.