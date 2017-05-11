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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/furniture : lamps

Living Room Linoleum Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The interior is awash in Mondrian-like color blocking.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.