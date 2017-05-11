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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/furniture : end tables

Living Room Linoleum Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.