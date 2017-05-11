Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/furniture : console tables

Living Room Linoleum Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.