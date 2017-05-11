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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/floors : carpet

Living Room Linoleum Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The built-in dining table and space-dividing open-back shelving were custom-designed to create an airy and porous feel. "All technical installations and the external coupling points are assembled in the wall between the bathroom and the additional bedroom," says Stinessen. "[It's] prepared for 'plug and play' installation of the shelters."
The view from the hallway with the bathroom to the left, the kitchen to the right, and the living area ahead. Directly behind is the additional bedroom with an elevated bed that has a private entrance and can also function as a storage room.