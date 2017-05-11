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All Photos/living/floors : linoleum/fireplace : standard layout

Living Room Linoleum Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.