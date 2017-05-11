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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/lighting : recessed

Living Room Limestone Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home features several interstitial outdoor areas, including a skylit terrarium which helps to naturally illuminate the interiors.
Stretching across 6,000 square feet, the home is comprised of three adjoining boxes: the public wing, the guest wing, and the family wing.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
The second-story walkway connects to a loft sitting area in the Shamberg House that overlooks views of the Great Room and opens up to a balcony.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
A fireplace anchors one side of the great room and divides the living area from the dining room tucked beneath the loft sitting area.
The dramatic, double-height great room in the Shamberg House is surrounded by walls of glass to overlook woodland views.
Fleetwood sliding pocket-doors erase the boundaries between indoor/outdoor living in the great room.
Verano-brushed 12x24 limestone flooring lines the great room. Ample glazing lets in plenty of natural light.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
Living room
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.