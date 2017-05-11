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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/lighting : floor

Living Room Limestone Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home's indoor/outdoor connection is strong.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.