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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Limestone Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Family media room
Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The firm kept a void over the family room to reference the steep pitch of the stable’s roof. Flos String Lights accentuate the ceiling lines.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living room
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
Living room
Living room
Living room
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.