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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/lighting : accent

Living Room Limestone Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan living space is clad in solid oak and features natural Öland limestone surfaces.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.