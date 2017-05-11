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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/furniture : sofa

Living Room Limestone Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The refreshed living room features a collection of vintage furnishings that Kelly sourced from stores in Los Angeles along with new finds from Etsy, West Elm, and CB2.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
The designers decided to keep the original stone walls and floors.
Family media room
Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The firm kept a void over the family room to reference the steep pitch of the stable’s roof. Flos String Lights accentuate the ceiling lines.
The home features several interstitial outdoor areas, including a skylit terrarium which helps to naturally illuminate the interiors.
Stretching across 6,000 square feet, the home is comprised of three adjoining boxes: the public wing, the guest wing, and the family wing.
The two-story living space is open to the bedrooms above. A full-height wall of windows draws the ocean views inwards.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living room
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.
The second-story walkway connects to a loft sitting area in the Shamberg House that overlooks views of the Great Room and opens up to a balcony.
Fleetwood sliding pocket-doors erase the boundaries between indoor/outdoor living in the great room.
Verano-brushed 12x24 limestone flooring lines the great room. Ample glazing lets in plenty of natural light.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
An upper mezzanine overlooks the great room. Full-height glazing provides views of the surrounding natural setting. The stone wall appears to seamlessly slide from inside to outside. A original, signed Isamu Noguchi paper lamp hangs above the stair.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
Living room
Living room
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.