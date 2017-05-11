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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/floors : rug

Living Room Limestone Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The two-story living space is open to the bedrooms above. A full-height wall of windows draws the ocean views inwards.
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.