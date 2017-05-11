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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Limestone Floors Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.