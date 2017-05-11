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All Photos/living/floors : limestone/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Limestone Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living room
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
A fireplace anchors one side of the great room and divides the living area from the dining room tucked beneath the loft sitting area.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
Living room