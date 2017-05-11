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All Photos/living/floors : laminate/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Laminate Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The living room, where the Martinezes spend most of their time, is the largest room in the home. The sofa, which is also a pull-out bed, features a storage compartment in its base and cost $600. An accordion rack ($30) is a convenient place to hang accessories and plants.
"The balcony is kept at the same height as the interior floor and built with similar materials and colors to extend the interior space," says the firm. "Additionally, the interior floor looks like a part of the balcony, thereby erasing the interior–exterior boundary. This design provides residents the feeling of living in nature even though they are actually living in a skyscraper."
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
The living space overlooks a three-foot-wide covered patio with artificial turf.