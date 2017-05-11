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All Photos/living/floors : laminate/lighting : accent

Living Room Laminate Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.