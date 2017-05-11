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All Photos/living/floors : laminate/furniture : sofa

Living Room Laminate Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The couple coveted this Percival Lafer sofa for years, and a friend eventually bought it for them as a gift. "I love those colors of the '70s. Nothing against modernism, to each their own but I wanted color, and so we leaned into that palette with this old, harvest gold leather," says Sean.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
As with the dining room upstairs, a portion of the lower-level deck was claimed for a new glass-walled recreation area.
The living room, where the Martinezes spend most of their time, is the largest room in the home. The sofa, which is also a pull-out bed, features a storage compartment in its base and cost $600. An accordion rack ($30) is a convenient place to hang accessories and plants.
"Our living room is a mixture of new, thrifted, and handmade pieces," Shaffer says. "We made the coffee table; the top lifts up on hinges so we can use it to eat or put our laptops on it."
"The balcony is kept at the same height as the interior floor and built with similar materials and colors to extend the interior space," says the firm. "Additionally, the interior floor looks like a part of the balcony, thereby erasing the interior–exterior boundary. This design provides residents the feeling of living in nature even though they are actually living in a skyscraper."
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
All of the electrical and hydraulic infrastructure has been reinstalled.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.