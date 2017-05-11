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All Photos/living/floors : cork/lighting : track

Living Room Cork Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rose-tinted windows help soften the outside world while Creme Cork flooring absorbs and reflects the warmth of the strong Florida sun streaming in.
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
All spaces have Boffi Air ceiling fans. In the winter, heating is provided by hydronic radiators, which are fed from a solar hot water system and a heat exchanger.
The stair treads are finished with bright yellow cork tiles. "The clients were comfortable with the introduction of as much color as possible," says architect Ian Moore.
The original timber trusses are a dominant element in the living space. They had been painted white during an earlier renovation, and the design team decided to repaint them instead of stripping them back to raw timber. A new corrugated steel ceiling has been inserted between the trusses. Small perforations in the steel absorb sound into the acoustic insulation installed above.
Paint was removed from the original brick walls wherever possible, leaving an irregular patina. The smooth, clean finish of the new walls contrasts with the color and texture of the bricks.
A macramé wall hanging serves as large-scale, textural artwork in this sitting room.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.