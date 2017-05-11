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All Photos/living/floors : cork/lighting : recessed

Living Room Cork Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The yoga room built for Claire’s mother, who is a yoga instructor, is one of the architects’ favorite areas in the home. The meditative retreat frames desert views through a long window, and is the only room in the home with cork flooring rather than concrete. Custom walnut cabinetry minimizes clutter.
The Japanese pantry in the kitchen is by Shibui Kotto.
The original stereo and radio remain intact. Although these components are nonfunctional, they are truly unique elements of this Durell home.
Large windows with automatic shades incorporate smart home technology, balancing daylight with comfort.
Front area with kids and dog
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.
Zoning laws determined the maximum square footage of the guesthouse; as a workaround, Schwartz created a detached two-car garage, which did not count toward the dwelling’s overall size. In addition to the breezeway and the overhang, a series of ipe slats unite the two structures, covering the doors and a walkway in between. The living area is furnished with a Raleigh sofa and armchair by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk; the direct-vent gas stove is by Jøtul.
From the 33rd floor, the view of Lake Michigan is expansive. Linen curtains from The Shade Store filter sunlight. Extra lighting is provided by LED ceiling lights, a Tatou F floor lamp by Patricia Urquiola, and a Copycat table lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017