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All Photos/living/floors : cork/lighting : floor

Living Room Cork Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The authenticity of the home is thanks to a renovation that stayed true to Straub's vision. The open-plan living space features a fireplace and access to the backyard to effortlessly enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The east side of the living space opens up to a spectacular double-story wall of glass framed by vertical wood mullions and horizontal aluminum H-channels. A six-foot roof overhang protects the glazing from solar gain.
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.
Exterior materials are repeated in the interior, from the board-and-batten redwood siding to the concrete masonry walls.
Wood paneling and clerestory windows add to the authentic midcentury charm.
From the 33rd floor, the view of Lake Michigan is expansive. Linen curtains from The Shade Store filter sunlight. Extra lighting is provided by LED ceiling lights, a Tatou F floor lamp by Patricia Urquiola, and a Copycat table lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Family Room