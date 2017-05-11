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All Photos/living/floors : cork/furniture : shelves

Living Room Cork Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in bookcases in the living room echo the birch ply of the kitchen cabinetry.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
Zoning laws determined the maximum square footage of the guesthouse; as a workaround, Schwartz created a detached two-car garage, which did not count toward the dwelling’s overall size. In addition to the breezeway and the overhang, a series of ipe slats unite the two structures, covering the doors and a walkway in between. The living area is furnished with a Raleigh sofa and armchair by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk; the direct-vent gas stove is by Jøtul.
From the 33rd floor, the view of Lake Michigan is expansive. Linen curtains from The Shade Store filter sunlight. Extra lighting is provided by LED ceiling lights, a Tatou F floor lamp by Patricia Urquiola, and a Copycat table lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017