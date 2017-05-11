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All Photos/living/floors : cork/furniture : lamps

Living Room Cork Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Rose-tinted windows help soften the outside world while Creme Cork flooring absorbs and reflects the warmth of the strong Florida sun streaming in.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
Paint was removed from the original brick walls wherever possible, leaving an irregular patina. The smooth, clean finish of the new walls contrasts with the color and texture of the bricks.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.