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All Photos/living/floors : cork/furniture : end tables

Living Room Cork Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
Wood paneling and clerestory windows add to the authentic midcentury charm.
Near the kitchen, a Moel chair by Inga Sempé for Ligne Roset joins a bar trolley, side table, and pouf from Crate and Barrel. A Yannis Gaitis lithograph hangs on a wall of white oak plywood. Architect Mike Shively came up with the vertical strips to add texture. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017