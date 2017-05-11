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All Photos/living/floors : cork/furniture : desk

Living Room Cork Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."