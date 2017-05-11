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All Photos/living/floors : cork/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Cork Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The wall in the den also received variegated cedar planks, as in the living room. Fieldwork redesigned the built-in unit with an open and closed system, fashioned from Hemlock and gray matte lacquer. A built-in sofa creates a seamlessly integrated lounge.