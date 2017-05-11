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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
The flex room and living room are tucked under the mezzanine floor with the primary suite.
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
The ground-floor sunroom opens up to the front terrace and garden to engage with the outdoor landscape. It offers a second living space, in addition to the main space on the first floor.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
Like this seating area, there are plenty of places in the finca to calm down and look onto the landscape.
Living Room
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling has clerestory windows at the top for added natural light. The wood beams are continued into the outdoor space. Glass sliding doors run the length of the space, seamlessly opening the entire home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The expansive living space is bright and airy and opens to the central courtyard.
The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
Upon arrival, a box-stepped doorway leads into one of the home’s living areas, where colorful artwork contrasts with various original detailing, such as ornate, wrought-iron fixtures.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
The whole house is a brick and concrete three-storey block, with a large central space in the middle of which is a common area for family activities such as living room, reading room, exercise room, etc...
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
living area
living area
Steel “waterfall” style shaped staircase, visually unattached, allows unobstructed view of the entire living space.
Sliding glass doors integrate internal and exterior spaces, allowing a full use of the terrain.
Longitudinal implantation takes advantage of the natural ventilation and light, with sliding glass doors serving as an interface between inside and outside.
Fireplace
Viewed from the entryway, the living room is the main gathering space of the home. Dated parquet floors were replaced with modern ceramic tile. All walls and ceilings were re-plastered, and old windows were upgraded with energy-efficient double-glazed glass.
Living room
Magenta Togo sofas by Ligne Roset, a red Eames molded plywood chair, and wire Bertoia Diamond chair provide seating around the hearth.
Lounge
Night view of lounge