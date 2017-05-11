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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : shelves

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite warm natural light into the 1,664-square-foot interior.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The room also benefits from great natural lighting and easy access to the outdoors.