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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : sectional

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
The flex room and living room are tucked under the mezzanine floor with the primary suite.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
The living room features a sofa constructed by Christopher himself.
Removal of walls in a former laundry room, hallway, and a small corner room produced an open living space overlooking the Mediterranean.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.