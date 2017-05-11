Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : lamps

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Living Room
Upon arrival, a box-stepped doorway leads into one of the home’s living areas, where colorful artwork contrasts with various original detailing, such as ornate, wrought-iron fixtures.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors conveys a clean, contemporary, and serene vibe within the open-plan common areas.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.