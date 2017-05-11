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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : desk

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017