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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
Windows and doors were enlarged to allow a natural transition to the outside.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
The living room features a sofa constructed by Christopher himself.
The design team restored the existing wood beams, giving nod to the home’s former rustic life, while introducing big windows, white walls, and clean lines.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
The ceramic tile floors continue outside, removing the boundary between the interior and the gardens.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
The ground-floor sunroom opens up to the front terrace and garden to engage with the outdoor landscape. It offers a second living space, in addition to the main space on the first floor.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
Removal of walls in a former laundry room, hallway, and a small corner room produced an open living space overlooking the Mediterranean.
Like this seating area, there are plenty of places in the finca to calm down and look onto the landscape.
In the living room, an original natural rock fireplace continues through the glass to divide the patio.
Living Room
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling has clerestory windows at the top for added natural light. The wood beams are continued into the outdoor space. Glass sliding doors run the length of the space, seamlessly opening the entire home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The expansive living space is bright and airy and opens to the central courtyard.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
Danish architect Jesper Pedersen reimagines a Lloyd Ruocco midcentury, putting sustainability at the forefront of the Scandinavian-inspired design.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
The reclaimed oak paneling in the double-height living room plays off the painted beams.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
The living room provides sweeping views of mountain vistas.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Adrian designed the Basic coffee table.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.
A central staircase with perforated metal treads and risers allows natural light to filter down from the roof-deck level through the center of the home.
Angled balconies at the first and second levels are accessed by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience and allowing natural ventilation.
Fireplace
The living room features stunning views of the infinity pool and beyond.
Pederson locally sourced the El Dorado tile arranged in a 3D pattern for the fireplace and entrance wall.
An opaque sliding glass door separates the bathroom from the dining area. White tile with pink-colored grout ties the two spaces together.
"I love the art deco architecture of Miami Beach and all the midcentury buildings. We're not that far away from Miami, so I thought if that architecture works very well over there and we have the exact same climate, why not bring that kind of architecture and revive it in Tulum," says Haag, who kept design-savvy travelers in mind while developing the hotel.
Living room
Magenta Togo sofas by Ligne Roset, a red Eames molded plywood chair, and wire Bertoia Diamond chair provide seating around the hearth.