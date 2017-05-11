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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : bar

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.