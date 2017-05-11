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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/floors : rug

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
Removal of walls in a former laundry room, hallway, and a small corner room produced an open living space overlooking the Mediterranean.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
In the living room, an original natural rock fireplace continues through the glass to divide the patio.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite warm natural light into the 1,664-square-foot interior.
The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
A central staircase with perforated metal treads and risers allows natural light to filter down from the roof-deck level through the center of the home.
Angled balconies at the first and second levels are accessed by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience and allowing natural ventilation.
The home features terrazzo flooring throughout.
Dwell, March 2015; Historic Details and Playful Modernism Meet in this Stunning Barcelona Flat