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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.