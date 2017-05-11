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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
Adrian designed the Basic coffee table.
Fireplace
An opaque sliding glass door separates the bathroom from the dining area. White tile with pink-colored grout ties the two spaces together.