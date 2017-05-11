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All Photos/living/floors : ceramic tile/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Ceramic Tile Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling has clerestory windows at the top for added natural light. The wood beams are continued into the outdoor space. Glass sliding doors run the length of the space, seamlessly opening the entire home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Herrman, his wife, Cécile, and their young daughter, Rose, play on the Pont table by Ligne Roset . The Carmo sofa is by Anders Nørgaard for BoConcept.
Magenta Togo sofas by Ligne Roset, a red Eames molded plywood chair, and wire Bertoia Diamond chair provide seating around the hearth.
Sitting Pretty The ground floor was originally two rooms; now it’s been transformed into one continuous space. To compensate for a low ceiling, Kiely’s team dug into the ground to create a true sunken seating section leading to the garden. Built-in sofas, an Eames rocker, a stool by G Plan, and concrete tiles outfit the space. Kiely chose a neutral charcoal finish for the Malm fireplace to balance the green linoleum floor and her own Rhododendron wallpaper in Sunflower.