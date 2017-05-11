Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : table

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The living and dining area on the ground floor open up to a terrace.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.