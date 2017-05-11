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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : sofa

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Living room
Materials like the tan leather sofa and circular area rug soften the stark contrasts in color.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
The living and dining area on the ground floor open up to a terrace.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
"My wife sourced pieces from nearly every corner of the world, from Canadian throws for the beds, to some Scandinavian details and Estonian cutlery," explains Nicolas. "We found Andean pieces such as stone mortars and human representations from the Mapuche culture." Here, a retro travel poster hangs above two fleece-covered milking stools.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The existing Stone walls were preserved and just exposed in one spot of the house to remid the preexisting building