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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : shelves

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Living room
“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.