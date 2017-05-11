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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.