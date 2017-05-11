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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : chair

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A light pink accent wall behind the bookshelf ties the library area with the triangular threshold to the bedrooms.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
The living room steps out to a veranda with a heated spa tub.
The clients' art collection adds color, curvature, and a touch of whimsy.
“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The living and dining area on the ground floor open up to a terrace.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
"My wife sourced pieces from nearly every corner of the world, from Canadian throws for the beds, to some Scandinavian details and Estonian cutlery," explains Nicolas. "We found Andean pieces such as stone mortars and human representations from the Mapuche culture." Here, a retro travel poster hangs above two fleece-covered milking stools.
Fritz Hansen armchair; Ox table lamp; auxiliar tables by Meritxell Ribé -The Room Studio.
A look at the floor lamp by Pulpo Lighting, coffee table by Cassina, armchair by Mod: Ro, and ottoman by Fritz Hansen.
The sunny double height living space features custom concrete tiles, plaster walls with built-in niche storage, and a custom slatted wood door leads to an indoor storage area.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.