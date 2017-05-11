Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/furniture : bench

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
The living room steps out to a veranda with a heated spa tub.