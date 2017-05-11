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All Photos/living/floors : cement tile/floors : rug

Living Room Cement Tile Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Materials like the tan leather sofa and circular area rug soften the stark contrasts in color.
A light pink accent wall behind the bookshelf ties the library area with the triangular threshold to the bedrooms.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
"My wife sourced pieces from nearly every corner of the world, from Canadian throws for the beds, to some Scandinavian details and Estonian cutlery," explains Nicolas. "We found Andean pieces such as stone mortars and human representations from the Mapuche culture." Here, a retro travel poster hangs above two fleece-covered milking stools.