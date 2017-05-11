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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/lighting : track

Living Room Carpet Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
A look at the spacious family room, which features additional built-ins, wooden beams and paneling, as well as clerestory windows that invite long rays of natural light into the space.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
"We’ve developed a great working relationship where we understand and respect what each brings to a project. Bear understands the architectural intent and interprets it skillfully and successfully. This not only enhances the finished building, it ensures a seamless process along the way," says Bornas.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017