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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/lighting : table

Living Room Carpet Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
This home's floor plan manages to feel spacious despite its compact size. An open living and dining room features beams across the gabled ceiling and wood paneling along one wall.
Recreated with designer sensibilities in mind, the 739-square-foot home features an open-concept layout, with the living room located just steps away from the kitchen and dining table.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
The sophisticated spaces were furnished using OKHA furniture.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
A sitting room.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The residence also features a basement with an additional living room.
Live music, a "relax and refresh
Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.
Three color concepts—pink, teal and blue—were used to add variety to the guest room interiors.
In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene “jungle wall” equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.
Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
“The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout,” says founder David Alhadeff. “We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space.”
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
Sitting Room
Tile-Bharat Floorings Group Furniture- Boa Casa Lighting- Deepam Lighting- The Purple Turtles