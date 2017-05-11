Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : carpet/lighting : floor

Living Room Carpet Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home's entry stairway is bookended a by glass-ensconced guest room that doubles as a music room, and a home office.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
In the den, a matching sofa and ottoman from Article are complemented by a vintage chair reupholstered in Holly Hunt fabric. "My boyfriend comes in here and makes a cocktail, and I stretch out, and it's just a place where we can let the stress of day go," Keri says. "When the pandemic started, I remember feeling really lucky that we had a place to ourselves."
In the living room a 1940s curvilinear, white mohair Italian sofa is paired with the Vladmir Kagan armchair, a lacquered brass Willy Rizzo coffee table from the 1970s, and an Arlus floor light from the 1960s.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
There is a cozy media room just off the living space.
Steps away from the formal dining area is a light-filled two-story living room, which looks up to an open family room on the second level.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
This home's floor plan manages to feel spacious despite its compact size. An open living and dining room features beams across the gabled ceiling and wood paneling along one wall.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
Architect Barbara Hill sits on a Casalino chair from Design Within Reach in the living room; on the wall is Quivers, a sculpture by her daughter, Claire Cusak. Collaborator George Sacaris made the stump table.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
The hangout features a vintage sofa that Sandy found on eBay and a Shaker woodstove by Antonio Citterio.
Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
Large custom windows frame the front of the residence.
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
A Muuto couch in the living room.
Primary colors and bold art dominate the home's decor. "The yellow and green Warhol flowers —that's my favorite Warhol. My last name means flowers in Italian. So I just l love flowers,
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
The Modern Hotel and Bar in Boise, Idaho
A lavish, velvet-upholstered red sofa in the living room.
The residence also features a basement with an additional living room.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
An alternate view of the living room.
A look at the open living plan. Note the fireplace is set in the center of the space against a brick dividing wall.
This iconic floor lamp from Serge Mouille alongside the Flow S4 Pendant, designed by Nao Tamura, inspired by the reflections of the Venetian cityscape, are both stylish standouts.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
The main floor living room opens to a balcony.
Large picture windows in every room connect occupants to Pacific Ocean vistas.
The common areas are completely paneled in wood, which seamlessly flows connecting the common areas of the hotel. In addition to its own restaurant, the hotel is complete with a smart wellness center, lounge, wine cellar, and a relaxed snack bar called Oteiza, which features Subijana's cuisine in a more relaxed setting. With beautiful design and furnishings, innovative architecture, Michelin star-rated food, and a picturesque coastline, Hotel Akelarre has all the elements you need—and more—for a perfect escape to Spain.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
Bornstein derives endless inspiration from his massive collection of design books. The clip lamps attached at the top shelf provide an easy, and targeted, lighting scheme.
Sitting Room
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.
Madeline Weinrib custom wool and silk rug from Nepal, DWR corner sectional upholstered in Christian Liagre leather, custom wrap around bookcase in Italian wood laminate to match kitchen cabinetry. Egg Chair counterbalances longer arc of Yumi Floor Lamp. Coffee Table by All Modern and pillow fabric by Lee/ Jofa. Custom hand carved wood bowl by local artisan John Cobb from Urban Hardwood. Walls in Benjamin Moore Simply White OC-117.