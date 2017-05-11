Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : sofa

Living Room Carpet Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
The home's entry stairway is bookended a by glass-ensconced guest room that doubles as a music room, and a home office.
Sunken Living Room
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
Light streams through the full-glass frontage to brighten the lofted lounge area.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The Woven Throw comes in four designs, including this one tipping a hat to the greatest albums of all time.
In the den, a matching sofa and ottoman from Article are complemented by a vintage chair reupholstered in Holly Hunt fabric. "My boyfriend comes in here and makes a cocktail, and I stretch out, and it's just a place where we can let the stress of day go," Keri says. "When the pandemic started, I remember feeling really lucky that we had a place to ourselves."
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The custom steel mesh balustrade extends beyond the stair to form a climbing frame for the planter in the retreat.
The bespoke sofa in the retreat features rich purple upholstery that contrasts with the more neutral white and timber finishes, creating an element of sophisticated drama.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
The Vladimir Kagan directional armchair was reupholstered in a lush, red mohair fabric from Pierre Frey. The unique Willy Rizzo coffee table is a glam 1970s piece with a brass basin which was used for ice to keep cocktails and drinks cool.
In the living room a 1940s curvilinear, white mohair Italian sofa is paired with the Vladmir Kagan armchair, a lacquered brass Willy Rizzo coffee table from the 1970s, and an Arlus floor light from the 1960s.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."
From an entry plinth at the ground level, a spiral staircase climbs to the two levels above, culminating in a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass that faces the water. The dining area and kitchen sit to the rear. Striking, sinuous, and futuristic, the dwelling has been compared to the Californian hillside home of John Lautner.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
Lassen designed all the furniture with the exception of a few items, like the vintage Chairman armchair by Henrik Tengler and white IKEA sofas. “To keep it simple, we only used natural colors from wood inside, with everything else being white,” Lassen says.
There is a cozy media room just off the living space.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
Steps away from the formal dining area is a light-filled two-story living room, which looks up to an open family room on the second level.
A look at the spacious family room, which features additional built-ins, wooden beams and paneling, as well as clerestory windows that invite long rays of natural light into the space.
A look at the spacious living room area, which flows into the kitchen. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while the back corner offers a brick fireplace and windows overlooking an interior atrium space.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The game room features colorful fabric panels on the walls, added by the current owner.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
The open-plan living area in a restrained palette of neutrals.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
A glimpse of the birch-enveloped family den. In addition to the pictured open-riser stair, there is another set of stairs on the left (not pictured) that lead to the second floor.
The solarium space is flooded with natural light, while the multiple levels offer varying vantage points of the waterfront. Built in seating provides multiple options for relaxing or enjoying a conversation.
The study features one of a pair of Scissor lounge chairs by Folke Ohlsson for DUX and a vintage wall unit by Poul Cadovius.
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
This home's floor plan manages to feel spacious despite its compact size. An open living and dining room features beams across the gabled ceiling and wood paneling along one wall.
The front entrance opens directly into the main living area. Clerestory windows and a large sliding door bring lots of natural light into the space.
The state-of-the-art home cinema is perfect for intimate movie gatherings.
Recreated with designer sensibilities in mind, the 739-square-foot home features an open-concept layout, with the living room located just steps away from the kitchen and dining table.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
A light-filled corner nook offers an idyllic setting for reading and relaxation.
The penthouse is enclosed almost completely in glass.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
Following a painstaking, multimillion-dollar restoration, this masterpiece has been restored to its former glory and reopened to the public with newly expanded tour offerings. The Frederick C. Robie House, widely considered to be the epitome of Prairie style, was completed in 1910 as a private residence near the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park campus. Additionally, several pieces of original furniture, including the home’s dining table and chairs as well as the main floor‘s guest room furniture, are newly on display as part of a loan from the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
A Dopey sculpture by Paul McCarthy holds center stage in the television room. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors lead to the outdoor space.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
1234